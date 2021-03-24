It's lent season and that means restaurants are rolling out old classics and a few new creations when it comes to fish sandwiches. Let's look at what you can find in the drive-thrus in Sioux Falls.

It was a rough assignment but trying several drive-thru fast-food fish sandwiches was fun - even though I should probably find a treadmill or go on a jog at some point. The fish sandwiches listed here are the only ones I tried and stayed with the drive-thru variety - mainly fast food. Let's see how they ranked, in my humble opinion: