Best Casinos in South Dakota Ranked

It's no secret that South Dakota loves its gambling. Moreover, tourists are flocking to the Mount Rushmore state more than ever before to visit our casinos.

There are currently 22 commercial casinos in the state of South Dakota, but which ones come out on top? Check out this list of the very best casinos in the state.

According to Trip Advisor, here are the current rankings:

10) Royal River Casino, Flandreau: The only non-Deadwood casino to make the list!

9) The Depot Motherlode Gaming Saloon, Deadwood: Located in the heart of the town, this casino also has a number of restaurants and bars nearby.

8) Main Street Deadwood Gulch Saloon, Deadwood: One commenter said of the Gulch "A Must Stop When in Deadwood!" Sounds like a place to check out!

7) Mineral Palace Casino, Deadwood: Reasonably priced and offers a wide variety of games.

6) First Gold Hotel and Gaming, Deadwood: Has an easy in/out parking area and a large selection of slot games.

5) Silverado, Deadwood: 225 Slot Machines and plenty of fun table games.

4) Deadwood Mountain Grand, Deadwood: Not just a casino, but also a hotel and restaurant.

3) Gold Dust Casino, Deadwood: This casino hosts the newest slots and table games, including Roulette. You can also find South Dakota's Famous Mavericks Steak & Cocktails here.

2) Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort, Deadwood: Fine dining, a large, spread-out gaming floor, along with top tier games. This one is a favorite on Main Street.

1) Cadillac Jack's Gaming Resort, Deadwood: No surprise to see this one at the top of the list. Full Service casino with over 22 table games, each featuring $1,000 bet limits, or play one of over 240 slot machines,

It's no surprise that the town of Deadwood dominates this list. It's what Deadwood has been known for since the 19th century. But at least things are a little more civil in saloons than they were back in Wild Bill Hickcock's Day.

If you'd like to see the full list of South Dakota's casinos and see where your favorite spot lands on the list, check out the article from Trip Advisor here.