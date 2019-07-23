The color of car you choose to buy will have an impact on your bank account down the road. Color has a huge affect on resale value of automobiles.

In fact, buyers of used autos care just as much about color as the actual condition of the vehicle. So if you're buying a new car now with the idea of selling it in five years, buy a popular colored car.

Here's word from Kelley Blue Book, the best car colors for resale value:

White Silver Black Dark Blue Dark Gray

The worst car colors for resale value:

Bright yellow Orange Purple

Remember that certain colors look better on specific cars. For example, a bright yellow convertible is desirable, however a bright yellow SUV may be hard to get rid of.