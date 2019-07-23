Best Car Colors for Resale Value

David McNew, Getty Images

The color of car you choose to buy will have an impact on your bank account down the road. Color has a huge affect on resale value of automobiles.

In fact, buyers of used autos care just as much about color as the actual condition of the vehicle. So if you're buying a new car now with the idea of selling it in five years, buy a popular colored car.

Here's word from Kelley Blue Book, the best car colors for resale value:

  1. White
  2. Silver
  3. Black
  4. Dark Blue
  5. Dark Gray

The worst car colors for resale value:

  1. Bright yellow
  2. Orange
  3. Purple

Remember that certain colors look better on specific cars. For example, a bright yellow convertible is desirable, however a bright yellow SUV may be hard to get rid of.

