Best Car Colors for Resale Value
The color of car you choose to buy will have an impact on your bank account down the road. Color has a huge affect on resale value of automobiles.
In fact, buyers of used autos care just as much about color as the actual condition of the vehicle. So if you're buying a new car now with the idea of selling it in five years, buy a popular colored car.
Here's word from Kelley Blue Book, the best car colors for resale value:
- White
- Silver
- Black
- Dark Blue
- Dark Gray
The worst car colors for resale value:
- Bright yellow
- Orange
- Purple
Remember that certain colors look better on specific cars. For example, a bright yellow convertible is desirable, however a bright yellow SUV may be hard to get rid of.