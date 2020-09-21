Best Buy Stores To Open Later On Election Day

Election Day is less than two months away and the time for our voices to be heard is now. This exact reason is why Best Buy is opening all its stores late on November 3rd.

This is the first time the Richfield based company stores will not open until 12 Noon on the day of the election.

Over the weekend, Best Buy released a statement that they want its employees to feel "empowered" to use their voices by voting. Best Buy is encouraging all employees to use this time to visit their respected polling booths to cast their votes.

In addition to the late store openings on Election Day, Best Buy is also giving its employees paid time off if they are volunteering to work the polls on November 3rd. This response is due to a reported shortage of workers caused by the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A representative of Best Buy states:

"For nearly two decades, we’ve encouraged our employees to vote through non-partisan efforts, including providing tools and resources so employees can register to vote, locate their polling place and learn about how to apply for and receive an absentee ballot, mail-in voting and early voting information, as well as information about the candidates and initiatives on their ballot. We also communicate frequently to employees about primary election dates, voter registration deadlines and general Election Day reminders."

Best Buy hopes that they will lead by example and motivate its loyal customers to vote on November 3rd.

USA.gov is a great resource to find your local polling locations, request an absentee ballot, and to learn how to update your voter registration.