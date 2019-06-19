Best Breakfast Spot In South Dakota And Every Other State

So what is the Breakfast Spot Everyone Is Talking About In South Dakota and Other States? Delish did the research and came up with a list those interesting breakfast spots in every state.

This is what Delish came up with for South Dakota and some of our neighbors.

In South Dakota it was the Original Pancake House here in Sioux Falls. Quote from Foursquare user Scott Spaulding: "Whoa spectacular breakfast — western omelette is huge, pancakes great, arrive early on Sunday morning — a long wait, in the event you have to wait, well worth it!" -

In Iowa it was the Waveland Cafe in Des Moines. Quote from Foursquare user Kelly Stokes: "I have not had a bad breakfast. Great hash browns and tasty biscuits and gravy and excellent omelets. Can't go wrong."

In Minnesota it was Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe in Duluth. Quote from Foursquare user Paul Hegstrom "Came here for a breakfast on a Thursday morning, behind blown away by the atmosphere and quality of the food. I'm a 6'5" 220 guy and I couldn't finish the breakfast burrito. Highly recommended!"

In North Dakota it was The Shack in Fargo. Quote from user Brandon Lealos "All around best food along with the best service in Fargo! Great employees that know everybody's name. The hooligan chili is best served on anything!"