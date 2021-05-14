Where's the best place to get breakfast in South Dakota? Well, according to a recent study, it's right here in Sioux Falls.

Go anywhere in South Dakota and you'll likely find some amazing diners, cafes, restaurants, and eateries that dish up some of the best breakfast, pound for pound anywhere. But who comes out on top?

According to a recent study by Stacker, the most important meal of the day has some pretty heavy competition throughout the fifty U.S. states. Here's a look at the results.

Get our free mobile app

The list was compiled using data from foursquare, which has a sophisticated way it ranks each restaurant. Based on that data, here's what they found:

South Dakota, The Original Pancake House, Sioux Falls: With a 7.9 ranking, this Sioux Falls cornerstone stands above the rest in the Mount Rushmore State. If you haven't been to OPH, you're missing out. Check out their menu to prepare your next outing, but don't be surprised if you're stomach starts to growl in anticipation.

With a 7.9 ranking, this Sioux Falls cornerstone stands above the rest in the Mount Rushmore State. If you haven't been to OPH, you're missing out. Check out their menu to prepare your next outing, but don't be surprised if you're stomach starts to growl in anticipation. Minnesota, Fat Nat's Eggs, New Hope: Fat Nat's has been in business for nearly 20 years and currently has 3 locations around the Minneapolis Metro area.

Fat Nat's has been in business for nearly 20 years and currently has 3 locations around the Minneapolis Metro area. Iowa, Waveland Cafe, Des Moines: Known for having the best hashbrowns in the galaxy, Waveland's has two locations in the Des Moines metro area.

For the full list of the best breakfast in each state, visit the study from Stacker, here.

Story Source: Stacker

Story Source: Original Pancake House

Story Source: Fat Nat's Eggs

Story Source: Waveland Cafe