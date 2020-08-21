Berrios, One-Hitter, Twins Wrap with Brewers

In six shut-out innings Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios threw a one-hitter, fanning nine and giving up just one walk for a 7-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday night at Target Field. Berrios past starts haven't been much to talk about but last night he earned his second win of the season (2-3).

As a second round draft pick in 2018 Ryan Jeffers made his MLB debut behind and at the plate and what a night. Jeffers gets two singles and an RBI.

It was a Bamba night for Nelson Cruz blasting a 2-run home run in the seventh inning snapping an eight game dry stretch.

And as Do-Hyoung Park reports, Twins center fielder Byron Buxton and catcher Mitch Garver were placed on the 10-day injured list. Buxton with left shoulder inflammation and Garver having right intercostal strain. Minnesota recalled both right-handed reliever Zack Littell and outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr.

As the Twins take 2 out of 3 from the Brewers, Minnesota sits atop the American League East at 17-9.

To begin the weekend we will watch Jake Odorizzi take the mound tonight in Kansas City as the Royals start Danny Duffy. The Twins Pregame Lineup begins at 6:30 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.