Benson Flea Market Returns To Sioux Falls

Calling all deal hunters! I like getting a good deal. That's why I was happy to hear that the new season for South Dakota's longest-running flea market. The Benson Flea Market kicks off September 7 and 8, 2019 and takes up the entire Expo Building at the Sioux Empire Fairgrounds. It will be stuffed full of things you didn't know you needed.

According to the flea market, 65% of the items are collectibles and antiques, 15% are new items and the rest is rummage items. Truly something for everyone.

Looking for clothes for your goose? Maybe some magnetic eyelashes? How about a portrait of Yoda? With over 100 exhibitors from seven states, you never know what you'll find at the Benson Flea Market.

The flea market runs the first full weekend from September through May. Times are Saturday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and Sunday 11:00 am to 4:00 pm Admission is $2 for adults and children under 12 are free. Happy shopping!