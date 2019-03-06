Dad's here is your chance to get a crash course into hair braiding. Coming up on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the Remedy Brewing Company , located at 401 E. 8th Street, is the 1st annual, "Beer and Braids" event.

This event is just for you and your daughter. There will be 6 stylists from 605 Styling Co . on hand to teach dads how to braid their daughter's hair. Each stylist work with 2-3 dads for a half an hour to help them learn how to learn the techniques on braiding hair.

A swag bag will be offered for attendees that will include a brush, drink tokens for dads and daughters, and a coupon for 605 Styling Co. The goal is to raise $2000. they will also be accepting donations on sight if people want to come down as well.

Time slots available each half hour are from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Dad & Daughter pairs are $50 and $25 for one or more additional children. Proceeds benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire .