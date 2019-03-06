Beer and Braids: Workshop Where Dad’s Learn How to Style Their Kids Hair Happening This Month
Dad's here is your chance to get a crash course into hair braiding. Coming up on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the Remedy Brewing Company, located at 401 E. 8th Street, is the 1st annual, "Beer and Braids" event.
This event is just for you and your daughter. There will be 6 stylists from 605 Styling Co. on hand to teach dads how to braid their daughter's hair. Each stylist work with 2-3 dads for a half an hour to help them learn how to learn the techniques on braiding hair.
A swag bag will be offered for attendees that will include a brush, drink tokens for dads and daughters, and a coupon for 605 Styling Co. The goal is to raise $2000. they will also be accepting donations on sight if people want to come down as well.
Time slots available each half hour are from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Dad & Daughter pairs are $50 and $25 for one or more additional children. Proceeds benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.