Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner, on TV Show

Thanks to an investment from the Federation of State Beef Councils, an upcoming episode of a popular FOX network food show will feature Beef Checkoff-funded "Beef. It's What's For Dinner."

As part of its biggest and toughest season yet, MasterChef Season 10 has partnered with the Beef Checkoff to bring viewers the beefiest Backyard BBQ challenge. Tune in to FOX on Thursday July 18 at 7:00 PM Central to see how chefs use various popular beef cuts in the challenge.

I have been a long time promoter of beef. And I must point out that this is a huge promotion for the beef industry.

Featuring "Beef. It's What's For Dinner." on MasterChef, one of television’s most popular cooking shows, is a sure way to put beef on the forefront to millions of consumers throughout the country.

When consumers are able to see easy, fun and enticing ways to incorporate beef into their next meal, they are more likely to purchase beef on their next trip to the grocery store.