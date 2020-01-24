Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 40 Stores: Sioux Falls Store Spared

Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is downsizing again, but the latest round of closures will not include the Sioux Falls location.

USA Today is reporting that the Union, New Jersey-based domestic merchandise chain plans to close 40 stores across the United States by mid-2020.

According to a statement from Jessica Joyce, public relations senior manager for ed Bath & Beyond, the closing locations "no longer meet the standards our customers expect from us." Joyce did add that some of the remaining stores will be getting a facelift. No word yet on whether that will impact the Sioux Falls location at Empire East.

This will be the second straight year Bed Bath & Beyond has closed stores across the country. In April 2019, 40 locations were shuttered, but an additional 15 were added.

California will be hardest hit by the 2020 closures with five stores shutting their doors. Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas will each lose four locations.

Bed Bath & Beyond was founded in Springfield, New Jersey in 1971, as Bed 'n Bath. The chain currently operates approximately 1,530 stores in all 50 U.S. states, as well as in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Canada.