Beatles vs Stones to Feature Local High School Talent

When the touring show Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown comes to the Sioux Falls Orpheum on Wednesday, March 18, a string quartet from Sioux Falls and Brookings area high schools will join the professional musicians on stage to lend some local talent to this homage to the British Invasion.

The producers of Beatles vs. Stones approached South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Administrator Jessica Johannsen looking for a quartet who could hold its own with a rock band in front of an audience. It comes down to these talented students.

The performance will feature:

Kate Ropp, 18, has been playing violin for twelve years. She is a member of the Brookings High School Orchestra and the Sioux Falls Youth Orchestra.

Elsa Watkins, 18, has been playing violin for fourteen years. She is a member of Roosevelt High School’s Chamber Orchestra.

Gabriel Lima, 17, has been playing viola for four years. He is a member of Roosevelt High School’s Orchestra.

Briley Bohnet, 18, has been playing cello for nine years. She is a member of Roosevelt High School’s Chamber Orchestra and performs with the South Dakota Youth Symphony.

(L to R): Kate Ropp, Elsa Watkins, Gabriel Lima, Briley Bohnet

Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown performs at the Sioux Falls Orpheum on Wednesday, March 18 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $45 - $65 and may be purchased online at www.siouxfallsorpheum.com, by phone at (605) 367-6000 or at the Theatre Box Office. The Sioux Falls Orpheum is located at 315 N. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104. The show is appropriate for all ages.

The show pits Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction against rival Brit boys Abbey Road in an all-out musical showdown for rock dominance. The string quartet will perform six songs with the bands.