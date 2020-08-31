Beatles vs. Stones is back at the Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater. Two of the greatest bands of all time face off in a high-energy, adrenaline-pumping musical showdown. The Fab Four, represented by tribute band Abbey Road will engage in a barrage of hits against premier Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction.

The show is appropriate for all ages. Full COVID protocols and socially distanced seating are in place at the Orpheum Theater.

It’s a face-off you won’t want to miss! Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown performs at the Orpheum Theater on Thursday, September 17 at 7:30 pm in Sioux Falls, SD. Tickets are $45 - $65. Open the B1027 app and tap on rock concerts for the latest.

The Sioux Falls Orpheum is located at 315 N. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104.

Some reviews from patrons at earlier shows:

"It was great. The guy who performed the Mick Jagger role was so good that I often forgot that it wasn't Mick. The whole Stones group was terrific. The Beatles guys were good too!" ~ Dan

"The best night out! Great energy & top-notch entertainment." ~ Chris

"What an absolutely memorable night out, rockin' to the greatest rock & roll songs of our lives! Having both the Beatles and the Stones hits all in one show is the greatest thing, and then go back and forth with short sets of their greatest hits. So glad we went!" ~ Youngster

