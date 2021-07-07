Beat The Heat With Sioux Falls Hydrant Block Parties

The heat has been down in the Sioux Falls area in recent days, but if there is one thing that I know for sure is the heat will return. It is summer in South Dakota after all.

The Sioux Falls Fire Department is doing its part to help kids and the kids at heart to beat the summer heat with hydrant block parties. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Sioux Falls Police, and Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation will be coming to neighborhoods throughout the city and bringing the fun! They will help you keep cool by enjoying water sprays, games, and music. No registration is required and the events are free.

The hydrant parties will kick off this Thursday, July 8, and then every Thursday through August. The first hydrant party will be at Frank Olson Park at the corner of 18th Street and Sycamore Ave.

Sioux Falls hydrant block party locations:

July 8 - Frank Olson Park

July 15 - Whitter Park

July 22 - Praire Trail Park

July 29 - Hayward Park

August 5 - Jefferson Park

August 12 - Linwood Park

August 19 - Bakker Park