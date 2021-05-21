Beans Sold in South Dakota Part of Massive Recall

A recall of 1.6 million cases of beans sold in 22 states across the country includes products sold in South Dakota.

The Food and Drug Administration has issued an advisory to anyone who purchased one of eight varieties of beans from Cincinnati-based Randall Foods.

The recall was issued after a broken temperature indicator was discovered at the Randall's processing plant in Tekonsha, Michigan.

Without being able to verify the temperature while the product was being processed, officials were concerned that the beans could be undercooked and spoil prematurely which could lead to a food-borne illness, specifically Clostridium botulinum, a bacteria that produces a toxin that causes botulism.

So far no consumer incidents have been reported.

The Randall's products in the recall are beans that were purchased in 15.4-ounce, 24-ounce, or 48-ounce glass jars with 'Best By' dates of prior to January 1, 2025:

Great Northern beans

Black beans

Navy beans

Kidney beans

Garbanzo beans

Ultimate 4-Bean Mix

Pinto beans

Mixed beans

The beans were distributed between March 1, 2019, and May 15, 2021.

The recalled beans were sold at Walmart and Sam's Club in 22 states, including South Dakota, as well as Kroger stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

Consumers are being advised to return any and all Randall-brand beans, regardless of the 'Best By' date, to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Any questions should be directed to the company between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM at (513) 793-6525.