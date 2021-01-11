Be Wary of Stimulus Check Scams, Warns BBB

As Americans begin to receive their second round of stimulus checks, there are lessons to be learned from when they were sent out last year.

The Better Business Bureau is warning that now is the ideal time for scammers to prey on vulnerable people who are desperate for help.

There are a few, key things you can do to protect yourself against these potential scams.

When the last round of stimulus checks was being sent out by the government, a number of reports were sent to the Better Business Bureau regarding consumers being frauded out of money via text messages, e-mails, and phone calls.

In the e-mails and texts, the scammers instruct consumers to click a link to "request benefit payments." After the link is clicked, the con turns into identity theft.

In the phone scam, the callers pretend to be from the government, demanding money immediately from the consumer.

Here are the BBB's tips to stay safe from scammers:

Be Calm

Don't Reply Immediately

Keep an eye out for look-alikes

Do not make payment for "free" government grant or program

Check out the BBB's article here for a more in-depth look at how these criminals pull off these crimes and how you can protect yourself.

Story Source: Better Business Bureau of South Dakota