Be Bold, Wear Gold Game this Saturday at Augustana University

Augustana football has a long-standing tradition of giving back to the community and this Saturday will be another prime example of that.

The Augustana football team will play host to Minot State in their annual Be Bold, Wear Gold game.

This game helps raise money for Cure Kids Cancer, the Children's Miracle Network and the Sanford Children's Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Fans are encouraged to wear Gold and there will be numerous ways to help give back at the game, including t-shirts that will be sold on-site.

As for the game itself, this will be the first matchup between the two schools since 2017 and they have only met a total of three times ever.

Minot State brings a 3-4 record into the game while Augie sits at 5-2 and 3-0 at home.

Game time is set for 1 PM and tickets can be purchased at GoAugie.com.