Be A Part of Worldwide Documentary

July 25, 2020, will be a day that goes down in history! That is the day that filmmakers Ridley Scott and Kevin MacDonald are asking people to film their lives and submit their videos on YouTube.

From there, they will piece together a documentary about one of the most interesting times in recent history called 'Life In A Day'.

So far in 2020, there have been terrible fires in Australia, a worldwide pandemic, civil unrest basically everywhere, and protests in America. They hope this film will serve as a time capsule of sorts.

The film will premiere at Sundance in 2021.

Submissions open on July 25th and will remain open through August 2nd.

For more details about filming, requirements click here.

To learn more in general and to take part in this awesome opportunity, click here.

However, this isn't the first time this type of documentary has been attempted. Back in July of 2010, they did the same thing.

According to the website, "With over 80,000 clips submitted from 189 countries, Life in a Day became the biggest participatory film project ever made. From 4,500 hours of footage, Kevin Macdonald and his team created a 90-minute feature film that premiered at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival and on YouTube. It’s since been watched over 16 million times."

Maybe the 2020 version will break all the records from 2010.

I think the 2020 version will look a bit different than the 2010 version. Just think, in 2010 nobody knew what Zoom was.

What a difference a decade can make.