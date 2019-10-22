BBB Cyber Security Seminar Protecting Your Business Email

Business Email Compromise (BEC) has become the number one cyber threat to businesses across the country. Businesses large and small have been targeted by hackers looking to defraud the companies, their customers, partners, and employees.

Sometimes the goal is robbing the business of money, sometimes, of sensitive data, and quite often, both. These fraudsters will pose as the CEO, or any employee, of a company, and send an email to employees in the finance departments directing them to transfer money to a fraudulent account.

At this point in time, millions have been stolen by these cyber-criminals from organizations of all sizes. So the importance of learning how to protect your business from this kind of crime can't be overstated.

To that end, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) here in Sioux Falls is hosting a Business Email Compromise seminar on Wednesday, October 23, at Avera Pasque Place (3901 W. 59th Street). Registration and continental breakfast is at 7:30 AM to 10 AM.

This event is free, but registration is encouraged. During the seminar, you'll learn exactly what BEC is and why it's so effective, how these scammers select and defraud their targets within a business, and what steps you can and should take to protect and defend your business against this threat.

For more information see the BBB online or call 1-800-649-6814.