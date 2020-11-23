Baumgartner Christmas Tree Farm Offers Drive-Thru Service

Get ready to buy those real trees for the Christmas season Sioux Empire!

Baumgartner Family Christmas Trees has been providing trees to Sioux Falls for over 60 years. It all started with husband and wife duo, Jerry and Luella Baumgartner, who sold thousands of trees right out of their own backyard. Today, Kevin and Suzanne Baumgartner and family sell Christmas Trees out of their lot just south of the Premier Center located at 1701 W Madison St Sioux Falls, SD 57104.

This year, they wanted to serve their customers by creating a Drive-Thru Tree service to help encourage social distancing.

You'll stay in your car and drive through the lot. As the workers hold up trees, where you'll pick YOUR perfect tree. They'll put a fresh cut on the bottom of the tree, shake it out, and load it up for you. Just pay through your car window; or come inside the shop. They have beautiful wreaths, garlands, and poinsettias too.

What's unique about Baumgartners, is that even three generations later they still only provide families with Premium 1 Trees. Premium 1 trees are the most 'perfect', fullest, best trees available.

“I actually think we're going to run out early. As of last weekend, we're 50% over last year's sales! I think in two weeks we'll be out of trees!” Stated Kevin Baumgartner.

For the 2020 season, the Baumgartner lot is open:

Monday - Friday 9:00a-8:00p

Saturdays 8:00a- 8:00p

Sundays 10:00a- 6:00p