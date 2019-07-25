“Battle of the Bartender’s” Sioux Falls to Benefit LifeScape!

On Monday, July 29 from 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken, Lifescape CEO Steve Watkins, and MIX 97-3 Morning Show Co-Host Ben Davis will be guest bartenders at the Blue Rock Bar & Grill to compete in the “Battle of the Bartenders”!

Each 'guest bartender' will offer a signature drink for sale and try to get the most tips from Blue Rock patrons. All tips raised and 10% of all food and beverages sold that day will go to benefit Lifescape and all the great work they do in the Sioux Falls Community.

Also, there will be 80's trivia for prizes starting at 6:30 that evening. Everyone is invited to come out to Blue Rock Bar & Grill at 4021 Bobhalla Drive in Sioux Falls on Monday night to have some fun and support a great cause!

About LifeScape: LifeScape’s Specialty Hospital in Sioux Falls is an 18-bed unit providing inpatient rehab and medically complex care. LifeScape Specialty School houses 60 kids that reside there and attend school with approximately 50 more that attend school only.

Additionally they provide outpatient rehabilitation/therapy services at two locations in Sioux Falls and provide housing, day services, employment services, and family support services to approximately 500 adults throughout the region and more than 3500 children and adults throughout SD and surrounding states.