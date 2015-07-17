This weekend is the 5th Annual Battle of the Badges that brings several law enforcement agencies together.

Two events will benefit charities and organizations in the Sioux Empire.

More importantly it will honor the families of fallen officers.

Friday, July 17, 2015 participants will compete in the golf tournament at Grand Falls Casino. On Saturday, July 18, 2015 there will be a softball tournament at Harmondon Park in Sioux Falls.

Agencies representing local police, deputy sheriffs, correctional officers, troopers and federal agents will raise money for the families of their fallen comrades plus give to various charities that include the South Dakota Special Olympics, South Dakota Junior Football, youth fast pitch, kid's camps and Veteran's Court.