Batman Surprises Kids In The Sioux Falls Neighborhood!

It's a bird! It's a plane! No! It's Batman!

Over the weekend, the Sioux Falls Batman saved the day over and over again in order to help children smile across Sioux Falls!

In a Twitter post, the Sioux Falls Batman showed how he spent this past weekend meeting children in various neighborhoods throughout in Sioux Falls. Batman states, "Another amazing day of driving around SF and bringing tons of joy and smiles to children and adults alike as Batman!! Got around 50 families done in the past few days and more to go!! Thanks to everyone who allowed us to stop by!!! See you again soon...."

It wasn't too long ago when the Sioux Falls Batman announced on a Facebook live video that he was moving to the East coast with his family. This weekend's appearance clearly indicates Batman's job is far from being over in the Sioux Empire!



Seeing Batman drive his Batmobile is always a treat for kids and even parents! The Sioux Falls Batman has been known to visit sick children in hospitals and young fans at local events. This includes visiting the kids during the Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon. Radiothon is set to take place on September 17th and 18th. September is also "Childhood Cancer Awareness Month."