Basketballs Summit League, NSIC, Skyforce, High School

As #15 University of South Dakota rolled past North Dakota State Thursday night the Coyote women’s basketball team clinched at least a share of the Summit League regular-season title.

Meanwhile, South Dakota State claimed a road victory over North Dakota Thursday evening moving to 12-2 in Summit League play.

It's senior day for the Jackrabbits. Saturday the women play USD while the men host the Coyotes on Sunday.

The regular season winds down in the NSIC as Augustana men and women play at the crosstown rival University of Sioux Falls Friday before traveling to SW Minnesota State on Saturday. USF women have claimed the top-seed in the NSIC South Division while the Vikings are currently in a tie for third place. The Cougars will be playing their final game of the regular season hosting Wayne State on Saturday.

In high school hoops, we have a Saturday night matchup between Sioux Falls Washington and Sioux Falls Roosevelt. Jerry Palleschi will have coverage at 7:00 PM on ESPN 99.1.

The Sioux Falls Skyforce (18-19) are back in town to play Oklahoma Saturday night at the Sanford Pentagon with a 7:00 PM tip on Information 1000 KSOO.

