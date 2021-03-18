Baseball Registration for All Ages in Hartford is Open

Baseball season is right around the corner, even in places like South Dakota, the snow will melt and the diamonds will be full.

For many people in Sioux Falls they know right where to go to sign their kids up for baseball, but that isn't always the case for parents who live outside the city limits.

All the different communities have different set ups for kids to play the game and in Hartford, the West Central Baseball Association is the place you need to go.

We live in Hartford and this will be the first year our oldest son Beckham plays T-ball and we couldn't be more excited.

That said, I have had many parents in our community or the areas surrounding it ask where and how to sign up.

Well we got you covered...

The 2021 West Central Baseball season signups are open and will close on April 6.

Additionally, WCBA is offering a $50 discount if you sign up before March 23 and there is a wide range of opportunities from T-Ball all the way up to Legion Baseball.

Here's the link to sign up your kids and have a great 2021 baseball season in the great city of Hartford, SD.