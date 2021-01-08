Baseball Hall of Fame Tommy Lasorda Dies

Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda has died at the age of 93, the team announced.

He suffered a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest at his home Thursday night and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later. Lasorda was hospitalized on Nov. 8 with heart issues and didn't return home until Tuesday.

He managed the Dodgers from 1976 to 1996, winning two World Series titles, four National League pennants, and eight-division crowns. He was named NL Manager of the Year twice and won 1,599 career games.

After 20 seasons, Lasorda retired as Dodgers manager in 1996 because of health concerns. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1997 by the veterans' committee, but Lasorda remained active in the sport.

In 2009, Lasorda had his portrait hung in the Smithsonian Institution's National Portrait Gallery. Lasorda's No. 2 was retired by the Dodgers in 1997 and the main street that leads to the entrance of the Dodgers complex in Vero Beach, Florida, was renamed Tommy Lasorda Lane that year.