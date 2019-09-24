Band! Horns Are Up! 32nd Annual Festival of Bands USA

2019 marks the 32nd Annual Festival of Bands USA.

On October 5th, Sioux Falls will be hosting over 40 bands with 4,000 students participating.

First, the bands will march in a parade starting at 8 AM. The parade will start on W. Madison and turn onto N. Lake Avenue in Sioux Falls adjacent to Covell Lake and the baseball fields. The parade will end at the corner of N. Lake Avenue and West Avenue.

Then, it's time for the field competition. The field competition begins at 9:45 AM at Howard Wood Field. The finals will be at 6 PM.

If you would like to attend the 32nd Annual Festival of Bands, admission is $15 for adults, $5 for students, and children 5 and under are free. Wristbands can be purchased ahead of time at any Lewis Drug Store or they will be available day of the competition at the parade site or Howard Wood Field. Credit cards will be accepted at the gate of Howard Wood Field.