The ballots are out to vote your Minnesota Twins into the 2019 MLB All Star Game.

Today MLB announced, there is a new way to vote in 2019, in conjunction with Google.

You can click here to begin to vote for this years players.

It is likely that the Minnesota Twins will get at least four All Stars this year with the likes of Jose Berrios, Jorge Polanco, Eddie Rosario and Jake Odorizzi getting nods with a chance for one or two more.

This isn't like a political election, get out there and vote early and often to help send your Minnesota Twins to the 2019 All Star Game.

The 2019 MLB All Star Game will be played in Cleveland, OH.