Badgers Lose Starting QB Indefinitely After Surgery

The Wisconsin Badger football team was hit with a tough blow this week as they will be without their starting QB indefinitely.

Quarterback Jack Coan suffered a foot injury in a non-contact situation on Saturday in practice and was forced to have surgery this week.

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst spoke with reporters on Monday and laid out his depth chart at QB.

Redshirt freshman Graham Mertz will be the starter, sophomore Chase Wolf will be the backup and Danny Vanden Boom will be the third-string quarterback.

Chryst went on to say there is no timetable for Coan's return but that the QB was in good spirits.

Coan helped lead Wisconsin to the Rose Bowl a year ago as they lost to Oregon 28-27.

Wisconsin hasn't started their season yet as the Big 10 season begins on October 24.

The Badgers will open up their season against the University of Illinois in Madison at Camp Randall Stadium.

