Bad Year for Growing Corn but Good for Selling

The year of 2019 is one of the worst on record for anyone in the farming business. First of all, if you can't get your crop planted, how is a farmer to survive?

And that's been the case. A super wet Spring where it seemed to rain every day making it unsuitable for field work. And even when it stopped raining, there was water standing in the fields, not allowing growers to do any planting.

Meanwhile, trade wars between the United States and China and also with our neighboring countries here in North America have heavily weighed in on commodity prices.

Now in June, the weather has cooperated and farmers are planting what they can. With the crop going in extremely late, it is naturally expected that yields will suffer. Or for many acres where there would have been corn, there will be soybeans instead.

So with corn acres and yield both way down, the demand will go up. Many analysts expect the demand due to low supply to easily overshadow demand loss from any trade war issues.

Any available corn should hold a pretty good price tag. Now imagine what happens if the trade wars ease, and the demand becomes huge. Corn prices could skyrocket.

Corn futures prices in fact are considerably higher already. They've rallied about $0.90 per bushel since the beginning of May.