The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers faced off on Sunday with Minnesota getting the win, but on Monday both teams were in the same boat as bad news stuck both teams.

First, the Vikings got the news that defensive back Mark Fields suffered a punctured lung after an injury in the third quarter.

The injury occurred when Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown accidentally punctured Fields lunch with his cleat.

His father spoke to the St. Paul Pioneer Press and said that he expects his son to be out through at least the month of November.

Fields were recently added from the practice squad to add more depth to the already young and inexperienced secondary, which means Minnesota faces yet another blow to their defense.

The Green Bay Packers suffered the same fate with bad news Monday as rookie running back AJ Dillon was added to the COVID-19 list and will not play on Thursday against San Francisco.

Green Bay may end up being without their two top running backs with Aaron Jones still dealing with an injury himself.

That marked the first positive test for the Packers since August even though the city of Green Bay has been a hot spot as of late.

