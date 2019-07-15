Bad Lip Reading – ‘Trump in Asia’

The guys over at Bad Lip Reading are back at it again! This time the crew took on the G20 summit in Japan. Russian President Vladimir Putin makes several appearances in the montage that was shared online Wednesday. As does Trump’s daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump and the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

At one point in the video, the Leader of the Free World decides to go in for a fist bump with Shinzo Abe, prime minister of Japan, and Narendra Modi, prime minister of India. What is scary is that you kind of can hear president Trump saying these things.

Bad Lip Reading is a YouTube channel that spoofs clips from films, TV shows, songs, sports, and political news stories by overdubbing humorous vocal work that matches the lip movements of the targets. Check out some of their other clips over youtube.com/user/BadLipReading. Can you imagine what the Democratic presidential debates are gonna sound like? :)