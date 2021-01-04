Bad Acid Trip? Is There An Antacid Shortage Going On?

Our global pandemic, political burnout, and the magnified pressures of daily life had us turning to comfort food and giant glasses of wine in a big way over the last year.

Or was that just me?

In any case, during a prolonged period of time during which we've become accustomed to shortages of any number of products, from meat to sanitizing wipes, aluminum cans holding our favorite sodas to rice - - due to hoarding and other circumstances, this latest item scarcity also seems to have a very logical path.

People in some parts of the country trying to find relief for what many Italians refer to as "agita" (stress-related heartburn), are finding their drugstore, grocery store, convenience store, and even online resources, short, or out of many over-the-counter (OTC) antacid products.

As someone who has taken a daily dose of generic Prilosec for most of my adult life, I'm keenly aware of this situation. I have found myself on numerous, frustrating, occasions searching for the product I take, only to find it sold out.

One east coast grocery store group was limiting people to two antacid items per shopper, around Christmas time. This stress-fueled run on tummy tamers has given rise to the term, "Pandemic Stomach".

Also, people with no medical need for these products began stocking up on them after a preliminary study made the suggestion that one antacid component could relieve COVID-19 symptoms. No conclusions have been drawn in that study.

Manufacturers of these products have issued statements saying they are doing everything possible to ensure their products are or will be, available.

Sources: The Counter and The New York Times