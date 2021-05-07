Backstreet Boys Moving Tour to 2022- Sioux Falls Date Rescheduled

I think most Backstreet fans saw this coming, but it is still a bummer.

The guys announced on all their social media yesterday (May 6) that their tour would be rescheduled...again.

Get our free mobile app

The Sioux Falls show will now be at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on September 11, 2022.

In an e-mail sent to all ticket holders, it states:

Hi everyone, While this isn't the update we were hoping for, the safety of our fans and crew is of the utmost importance. That being said, all 2021 tour dates on our DNA World Tour have been postponed to 2022.

Official dates can be found here. In the meantime, please hold on to your concert tickets as they will be honored on the new dates. If you have any questions regarding your concert tickets, please contact your point of purchase. If you hang on to your concert ticket, you'll be getting a very special NFT! ​Stay tuned to backstreetboys.com and the official Backstreet Boys social media pages for updates regarding VIP packages. Stay safe and we'll see you soon

What's an NFT, you ask? Well, it stands for non-fungible token. And according to Wikipedia, "A non-fungible token is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore not interchangeable. NFTs can be used to represent items such as photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files."

Interesting. Those Backstreet Boys are so hip and happening.

In the mean time, the guys are working on a long awaited Christmas album! Yes, please.