Backstreet Boys DNA Tour Coming to Sioux Falls

Their North American Tour sold out last summer, so they're kicking off their DNA Tour, July 10, in New York City with a stop in Sioux Falls at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Tuesday, August 4th at 7:30 PM.

The perfect Valentine's Gift for your sweetie could be a stop at the Premier Center box office, Ticketmaster, or LiveNation when tickets go on sale this Friday (Valentine's Day), February 14, at Noon! Tickets are $39 to $299.50

The DNA World Tour has already visited five continents and the group’s fans across the globe have made this outing extremely special by supporting the BSB's Grammy-nominated DNA album.

“We give our fans 100%, night after night, putting on the best Backstreet Boys show we can. We play our hits, we dance our asses off and we do it because we love our fans,” says AJ McLean. “We have the best fans in the world. They come out to party and they sing at the top of their lungs and we feed off that energy. We can’t wait to take this show on the road again this summer.”

