Hundreds of volunteers came together to make sure all kids can begin the new school year with the supplies they need.

As first reported by KSFY TV Project: S.O.S has given out backpacks for 29 years. Each backpack is filled with school supplies that are distributed to families in need.

The Banquet’s Project: SOS distributed over 5,500 brand new backpacks. Hundreds of volunteers helped with distribution at Whittier Middle School.

S.O.S. collection boxes can still be found at all Hy-Vee, Lewis Drug, and ShopKo stores where school supplies are sold in Sioux Falls.

You can purchase and place school supplies in those boxes or you can bring school supplies directly to The Banquet at 900 E 8th St. Monetary donations are always welcome as we are able to purchase needed supplies at lower costs.

Families who missed Saturday's backpack giveaway can still pick up backpacks at the Banquet all day Thursday starting at 6:00 AM.

