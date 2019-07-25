Back-to-School Giveaway Helps Struggling Sioux Falls Families

If you have any doubt about the financial stress on families in our area, just take a look at the number of families who need help supplying their children when back-to-school time rolls around.

Yes, Sioux Falls is a thriving city, and the economy continues to flourish, but not everyone is making a comfortable living. There are a large number of what are referred to as "working poor" here. Individuals who are working (sometimes multiple jobs) but still have a difficult time covering all the expenses a family encounters in daily living.

New Beginnings Faith Church, at 4605 South Techlink Circle, (just off of South Louise Avenue and West 53rd Street) is once again hosting their Back-to-School Giveaway on Saturday, August 3, from 10 to 11:30 AM.

They will have 500 backpacks filled with school supplies for grades K-12, 500 pairs of shoes, and some new clothing for children, also. Kids do need to be present to receive these free items. Sign up begins at 10 AM and the giveaway at 11 AM.

For more information see New Beginnings Faith Church online, on Facebook or call 605-362-0429.