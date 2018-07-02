Average Time Driving to Work in America

How long does it take you to drive to work each day? Sometimes when the stop lights don't time out right and traffic is a little thick, it may seem like Sioux Falls is unfavorable for commuting.

The truth is, we are actually the lucky ones when we take a look at the rest of the country. There many people that spend over an hour a day in their vehicles.

Census data shows that people in New York, Maryland and New Jersey endure the longest commutes to work. In those states, people spend a little more than 30 minutes, on average, getting to work.

On the other hand, people in South Dakota are at work in about 17 minutes. North Dakota ranks about the same. I can get to work in five minutes, so feel very fortunate to be able to live life here.

On average, Americans get to work in about 26 minutes.

