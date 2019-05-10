Avera Race Against Cancer this Sunday

The 2019 Avera Race Against Cancer has become one of the most popular and touching events in Sioux Falls that honors those who are and have battled cancer. This Saturday, May 12 we come together to walk and run for all who have been affected by this excruciating disease.

If you want to celebrate the survivors and those we have lost to cancer then take in all of the festivities on race day that begin early Sunday morning. According to the race site, everyone can participate in the Avera Race Against Cancer. The aerobic warm-up, fun walks, expo area and cool-down breakfast are all designed for family fun.

7:45 AM - Warm-up

8:00 AM - 10K race

8:15 AM - 5K race

8:20 AM - 1.5 and 3 mile

It will be a mass of people around the Avera McKennan Fitness Center so you may want to consider a shuttle. The shuttle service will begin at 6:00 AM.

According to KSFY TV here are the latest on street closures beginning at 7:00 AM Saturday morning:

Southeastern Avenue from 26th Street to 49th Street

41st Street from Southeastern Avenue to Bahnson Avenue

Bahnson Avenue from 33rd Street to 49th Street

33rd Street/Old Orchard Trail from Bahnson Avenue to Southeastern Avenue