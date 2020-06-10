Avera Now Offering Antibody Testing for COVID-19

If you have been wondering if you were one of the many people who had COVID-19 but never knew it, you may be able to find that out now in Sioux Falls.

Avera has begun to offer a blood test for COVID-19 antibodies that you can walk in and get any time. The test has a cost of $80 and is available at all of the Avera QuickLab locations.

The antibody test is not a test for COVID-19, which is a nasal swab test and doctors say that if you think you may have COVID-19 you should contact your doctor.

“Antibody tests – also known as IgG or serology tests — may detect whether someone has been exposed to COVID-19. Antibodies are proteins in the blood that the body’s immune system uses to fight viruses and bacteria,” said David Basel, MD, physician and Vice President of Avera Medical Group Clinical Quality for Avera Medical Group.

There are three possible outcomes of the test. If you are reactive, or positive, that means you had enough antibodies present to give an instant positive. You could also test equivocal, which means that you have some small amount of antibodies but not enough for a reactive result. The other possible result is non-reactive, which means you tested negative for antibodies.

Dr. Basel also says that there is no guarantee that if you have antibodies for COVID-19 that you have immunity to the disease caused by coronavirus.

$80 isn't a ton of money, but it isn't cheap either. But I'm way too curious. I think I'm going to get the test.