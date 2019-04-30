Avera Named One of the Nations Best Heath Care Systems

A new study says one of the nations top 15 health care systems is based right here in Sioux Falls.

KSFY TV is reporting that Avera recently showed up on a list as being one of the top 5 largest health care systems in the country. The study, conducted by IBM Watson Health, analyzed data in a number of fields, including clinical operations and patient satisfaction.

The report states that 337 health systems and nearly 3,000 hospitals from across the country were evaluated during the 2019 study. The data examined is designed to deliver a rigorous, aggregate analysis of system metrics from individual hospital data. The research findings allow health system leaders to understand how their system compares to both peer and national benchmarks.

According to KSFY, 2019 marks the first time that Avera has landed a spot in the top 15 of the IBM Watson Health Care System study. Avera is joined on that list by a couple other prestigious health care providers in the region, the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota and HealthPartners in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Source: KSFY TV