Avera Human Performance Center is Now Open

The new $14 million Avera Human Performance Center has opened in Sioux Falls on the Louise Health Campus at 69th and Louise Avenue.

According to a release by Avera, David Flicek, CEO and President of Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center says, "The new 60,000 square foot facility has state-of-the-art facilities and equipment to better serve athletes of all ages and ability levels, and promote overall health and wellness throughout a lifetime."

A sports medicine clinic is on site as well as Avera Orthopedic Urgent Care. Plus it will be the new home for Athletic Republic Acceleration, AR-FIT programs and Kairos Elite Volleyball programming.

How can you utilize the new facilities? Membership options are available at Avera.org/humanperformance or call 605-504-2472.

To view the facility a public open house is set for Sunday, January 19 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Souirce: Avera Health

Enter your number to get our free mobile app