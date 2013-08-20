‘Avengers 2′ May Grab Elizabeth Olsen for The Scarlet Witch

Even though 'The Avengers: Age of Ultron' won't hit screens until 2015, the casting process is under way and Joss Whedon is looking for his Wanda Maximoff -- also known as The Scarlet Witch -- for the upcoming movie. Previously Saoirse Ronan was the top contender, but it appears she's passed and that the part may have been offered to Elizabeth Olsen.

That's the word from Bleeding Cool, which means it's also a grain of salt-type situation, as she could pass, or all sorts of other options. But this seems fitting for Olsen, as she's been a rising star since her appearance in 'Martha Marcy May Marlene,' and has high profile gigs in the next year with appearances in Spike Lee's 'Oldboy' and as the female lead in 'Godzilla.' Taking on a comic-book character is almost an inevitable choice as she was also rumored to be in the mix for the upcoming 'Fantastic Four' reboot.

Of course, Whedon is still in the scripting stage, and though many of his lead actors are locked, most of the big 2015 films haven't finished casting yet (from 'Fantastic Four' to 'Star Wars - Episode 7'), so it's all very much up in the air. But shooting on 'Avengers 2' is scheduled to start around the beginning of 2014, so we should have a firmer sense of the cast in the next couple of months.