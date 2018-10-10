Autumn in New England, Breathtaking Colors, Unbelievable Photos

My wife and I just got back from spending a week in New England. I had no idea autumn leaves could be so bright and vibrant. Over the years I've met a number of people who have visited that part of the country in the fall and described how beautiful it is. But until you actually see it for yourself, it's hard to put into words how gorgeous it is.

Rather than try to figure out the road system for ourselves, we ended up taking a bus tour through the travel company Collette . And I'm glad we did, the traffic congestion was crazy with the colors being at their peak. We started out spending two days in Boston, followed by two days in Vermont, two days in New Hampshire and finished up in Maine.

One of the first questions asked when I got back into work was, "Is it anything like the old Newhart show - quaint and laid-back?" The answer is, "Yes, but not everywhere." Obviously, the city of Boston is quite the opposite. But once we got out of town and into the country, it was almost as though we stepped back in time, back to a simpler time.

Following are a few of the photos we took while we were there. I hope you enjoy clicking through the gallery. A co-worker asked me if I would I ever go back to visit the area again sometime - in a heartbeat, DEFINITELY. If you ever have a chance to take in the colors of New England - DO IT. You won't be disappointed.

Colors of New England