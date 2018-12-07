Auto Racing to Return to the Sioux Empire in 2019

While the future of Badlands Motor Speedway in Brandon continues to be extremely murky at best, there is finally some light coming at the end of another racing tunnel here in the Sioux Empire.

KSFY TV is reporting that I-90 Speedway near Hartford plans to reopen in 2019. The green flag on racing at that facility was waved on Thursday (December 6) when new I-90 Speedway General Manager Rob Pattison broke the news.

Pattison told KSFY , Lyle and Dawn Howey will continue to own the facility, but he will take over the managing duties.

According to Pattison, racers will once again be starting their engines at I-90 Speedway on Saturday nights in early May, with the racing season continuing at the popular Sioux Empire track through early September.

KSFY reports that Race Saver Sprint Cars will headline the weekly competition, along with Late Model Street Stocks, B-Modifieds and Hobby Stocks.

The track also has plans to host several special events including the Midwest Sprint Touring Series (MSTS 360 Sprints) and the Tri-State Late Model Series.

Pattison says I-90 plans to release 2019 schedule dates, rules, and more information on Tuesday (December 11).

Racing at I-90 Speedway originally started in 1976. The last time the 3/8 mile dirt track held competitions was in 2015.

Source: KSFY TV