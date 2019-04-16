Autism Awareness event at Augustana University

1 in 59 children are diagnosed with autism every year. In honor of National Autism Awareness Month, there is an event on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, to not only bring awareness of autism to the community, but to educate, win prizes and have a fun time with the family!

The theme is called, “Autism Awareness in April and Always” where speakers, including Representative Ryan Cwach, will be on hand. So far they have over a dozen (15 to be exact) legislators who plan to attend! There’s going to be door prizes for the kids thanks to the donations of many local businesses and a grand prize drawing for parents/guardians. Smaller prizes will be given out at the 5-6 different activity booths for the kids and there will be organizations present at resource booths. Refreshments will also be available.

The event is going to be held at the Froiland Science Complex at Augustana University on April 30, 2019, from 6:00PM-8:00PM. The goal is to remember that awareness is not a “one-month-a-year” thing, it's here 365 days a year! So please stop on out for this event and help spread awareness for autism!