Authorities Release Name of Man Who Died in Kennebec Crash

KENNEBEC, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who died in a one-vehicle crash on the Lower Brule Indian Reservation.

The crash happened early Thursday morning northeast of Kennebec. The Highway Patrol says 27-year-old Matthew Denke, of Pukwana, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Denke was a passenger in a car driven by a 27-year-old Kennebec man who suffered serious non-life threatening injuries in the crash. Authorities say the driver lost control and drove into the ditch, where the vehicle flipped over and came to rest on its wheels.

The patrol is investigating the crash and possible charges in the case

