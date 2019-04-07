Authorities Narrowing Area in Search for Serenity Dennard

KSFY TV (with permission)

ROCKERVILLE, S.D. (AP) — Authorities are narrowing the search area as they continue looking for a missing 9-year-old girl who ran away from a residential treatment facility near Rockerville two months ago.

Searchers on foot cleared four areas Saturday. They plan to bring in more K-9 units next weekend, weather permitting.

Serenity Dennard disappeared in frigid weather Feb. 3 when she ran away from Black Hill's Children's Home. Authorities say she was not dressed for the weather and that it's unlikely she survived if she was outside.

