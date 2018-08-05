BOX ELDER, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota authorities have released the names of two people from Arizona killed in a motorcycle crash with a semi-truck in Box Elder.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety on Sunday identified the two killed as 54-year-old James Bradley, who was driving a 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, and passenger 45-year-old Deanna Bradley, both of Parker, Arizona. Both were wearing helmets.

Two people from San Diego on another Harley-Davidson were injured. The driver and passenger on that cycle suffered minor injuries. Neither was wearing a helmet.

Authorities say the two motorcycles were westbound on Highway 1416 Thursday when they failed to stop at a stop sign at an intersection and collided with a semi that was turning onto the highway.

The truck driver was not hurt.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.