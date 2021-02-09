Aunt Jemima Syrup Gets a New Name

Aunt Jemima syrup is getting a brand new name for the first time in almost 100 years.

The longtime favorite of many for pancakes and syrup is seeing a name change according to their parent company Quaker Oats.

Aunt Jemima pancake mix and syrup will now be called Pearl Milling Company which was the original self-rising pancake mix.

Packaging will have a red label like Aunt Jemima but will not feature a human image alongside the product.

The announcement was made this week after Quaker Oats committed to changing the name in June of 2020 after some called for a new name.

Citing negative connotations with the imaging surrounding the Aunt Jemima brand, Quaker Oats was the first among other brands to move in a different direction.

The Black Lives Matter movement in the Summer of 2020 was a precursor to many companies looking at their policies and branding in order to catch up culturally.

In addition to the new branding, Quaker Oats is donating $1 million to groups "that empower Black women and girls".