Aunt Jemima Syrup Gets a New Name
Aunt Jemima syrup is getting a brand new name for the first time in almost 100 years.
The longtime favorite of many for pancakes and syrup is seeing a name change according to their parent company Quaker Oats.
Aunt Jemima pancake mix and syrup will now be called Pearl Milling Company which was the original self-rising pancake mix.
Packaging will have a red label like Aunt Jemima but will not feature a human image alongside the product.
The announcement was made this week after Quaker Oats committed to changing the name in June of 2020 after some called for a new name.
Citing negative connotations with the imaging surrounding the Aunt Jemima brand, Quaker Oats was the first among other brands to move in a different direction.
The Black Lives Matter movement in the Summer of 2020 was a precursor to many companies looking at their policies and branding in order to catch up culturally.
In addition to the new branding, Quaker Oats is donating $1 million to groups "that empower Black women and girls".